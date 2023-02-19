VIDEO|: Reactions As Peter Obi Became The First Presidential Candidate To Campaign In Ajegunle

Peter Obi sure visited a lot of mega centers in Lagos state, he visited Alaba International Market, Trade Fair, Computer Village, Ajegunle and so on. Peter Obi has campaigned in all the geopolitical areas of the state and there is always a massive turn up whenever he campaigns.

A video has emerged on twitter showing Peter Obi campaigning in Ajegunle. Well, from the video we won’t say he was campaigning as he just passed in an SUV with security operatives. Peter Obi and his security operatives were forced to stop on the busy road after residents of Ajegunle clustered on his convoy.

Peter Obi decided to stop and have a few waves at the people. In the video, he was seem raising toddlers while residents praised him. The author of the post, made it known that it was the first time ever that a Presidential candidate has ever showed up in Ajegunle for a campaign. Ajegunle was supposed to be one of the major centers in Lagos state but other Presidential candidates that have visited the state in the past haven’t reached that part of the state.

Residents really turned up for Peter Obi in Ajegunle. Bit despite the turn up and all the cheers, it is certain that most of the people hailing Peter Obi doesn’t have their PVC available to vote. It is actually saddening as most of Nigerians have their favourites to win the election but don’t have PVC to vote their candidate. Nigerians reacted to video of Peter Obi in Ajegunle.

Watch Video Here.

Content created and supplied by: RLupdates (via 50minds

News )

#VIDEO #Reactions #Peter #Obi #Presidential #Candidate #Campaign #AjegunleVIDEO|: Reactions As Peter Obi Became The First Presidential Candidate To Campaign In Ajegunle Publish on 2023-02-19 18:23:07