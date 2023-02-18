Video: Reactions As Obidients Hold Rally In Borno State Same Day Tinubu Campaigns In The State

It’s seven days to the long awaited Presidential elections and the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter obi, held a nationwide rally to create awareness for the forthcoming presidential elections. Amongst the states that had the campaign rally by supporters of Peter Obi, includes Borno State.

This rally by the supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, happens to be on the same day the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, held his presidential campaign rally in Borno State. However, despite this, the Rally held by the Obidients had a good turnout. Some Nigerians have taken to their twitter handle to react to the video of the rally held by supporters of Peter Obi in Borno State. Reacting to it a twitter user with the handle name ‘Brenda Ogwo’ commented, “I just love the way northerners pronounce ‘Obi’s… Always brings a tear to my eyes. God bless the Nigerian youths, we deserve a better Nigeria”.

Below are some screenshots of the reactions and comments from Nigerians online;

You Can watch the video of the rally by clicking on the link below;

What do you have to say about this rally held by Obi’s supporters in Borno State?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

