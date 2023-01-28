Video: PTI Partners TechnipFMC on Subsea System training for staff

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Petroleum Training Institute’s (PTI) quest for local content and manpower development has received a plus with the recent training of it’s academic staff on Subsea system operations.

Dr Henry Adimula, the Principal/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the PTI disclosed this on Friday while declaring the training opened at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta.

The principal who was represented by the Director of Science, Dr Bamidele Oyetunde said that the training was anchored by TechnipFMC.

Adimula said that the training was aimed at exploring all the major aspects of processes, technologies and systems involved in subsea oil and gas production and to enhance the skills of the Institute’s staff.

He added that it was aimed at improving and upscalling the staff skills to enable them to participate in offshore business activities of the oil and gas industry.

“Subsea engineering is a multidisciplinary field that is broadly responsible for the design, construction, installation and operation of offshore oil and gas fields and offshore wind farms which the Institute is greatly involved.

“As you are aware, most activities in the upstream section of the oil sector are now moving offshore and as service provider, you need to understand the technicalities and identify opportunities for the sector,” he said.

Adimula reiterated that the Institute would continue to train and retrain its workforce on the latest technologies needed for the oil and gas sector.

He commended TechnipFMC for offering the training saying that PTI Management was highly delighted in partnering with the outfit.

The Principal also commended the effort of the Institute’s Head of Linkages, Exchange and Partnerships Unit, Dr Sarah Nwinee for ensuring the success of the training.

On his part, Dr Ama Ikuru, the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), urged the PTI staff to take the training seriously and make the best use of the programme to improve their skills and that of the Institute.

“PTI is embarking on a very important journey. I am happy that this training is coming at this time.

“The world is going into subsea activities, hence the importance of this training.

“I want to appeal to the Training staff of PTI to pay rapt attention on this programme as we hope to send trainees to be trained by the Institute,” Ikuru said.

Also, Mr Tayo Akinkunmi, Country Manager TechnipFMC disclosed that the TechnipFMC’s global training program was developed specially for everyone who is new to the subsea industry.

“Or those who wants to have a deeper basic knowledge about the offshore operations and equipment used in the global subsea industry.

“TechnipFMC being a global leader in energy, projects, technologies; systems and services, also provides clients with deep expertise across subsea and surface projects,” Akinkunmi said.

He commended the PTI Management for embarking on the training and assured that the trained staff would emerge with innovative ideas, smarter designs and seamless ways of working.