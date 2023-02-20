Video: Protesters Set Banks Ablaze In Ogun State Over Naira Scarcity

Protest has erupted in Ogun State over the hardship that the naira scarcity has caused. Photos and videos which have been making the rounds online showed two banks being set ablaze in the Sagamu area of the state. Some youths were seen holding planks in protest, and it was reported that two banks were burnt in the area.

A few days ago, protest had also broken up in another part of the state known as Mowe-Ibafo, where many residents blocked the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in protest of the naira crisis.

The recent protest in Ogun has been sparking reactions on social media, as many have said that burning banks and public properties are not the solution to the problem, and that people should take their frustrations to the ballot on Saturday and vote for the right candidate.

It should be recalled that last Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that the old N1000 and N500 notes are no longer legal tender in the country, and added that he has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the old N200 note to circulate with the new N1000, N500 and N200 notes for another 60 days from February 10th to April 10th when the old N200 will also cease to a legal tender.

