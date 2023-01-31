Video: Protesters Attack APC Offices in Osun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The two secretariats belonging to the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were attacked by protesters yesterday, January 30 2023.

The attackers were reportedly protesting against last Friday’s verdict of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upturned Governor Ademola Adeleke’s victory.

Dr. Mufutao Oyewale, an APC leader, said in a statement;

“On the streets of Ede in particular, and the state in general, to see dangerous political thugs dangling and brandishing new cutlasses and guns all in the name of enjoyment of amity with the state government. “We enjoined the state commissioner of police and other sister security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the APC members and leaders in Ede who are being hunted by the PDP thugs like animals in the bush.”

The Nation also reported that APC campaign office in Ilesa was attacked by gunmen, who destroyed the property within the premises.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the Acting Chairman, Dr. Adekunle Akindele reacted to the attack said;