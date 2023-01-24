Video: President Buhari Inaugurates Lagos Blue Rail Line, Takes Train Ride [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, opened the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line in Lagos State.

He joined the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries in a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station.

See more photos;