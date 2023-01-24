NEWS

Video: President Buhari Inaugurates Lagos Blue Rail Line, Takes Train Ride [PHOTOS]

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 338 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, opened the first phase of the Lagos Blue Rail Line in Lagos State.

He joined the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries in a ride from the Marina Station to National Theatre Station.

See more photos;

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 8 hours ago
0 338 Less than a minute
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

51 mins ago

I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

57 mins ago

Shettima: Fixation on Tinubu’s health is mischievous – we’re not preparing for Olympics

60 mins ago

I went to the market for my campaign rally, the market women said they wanted to see Obi-Ozigbo

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button