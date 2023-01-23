VIDEO: President buhari Arrives In Lagos Shortly After The APC Campaign In Bauchi.

Bashir Ahmad who happens to be the Presidential aide to President Muhammadu buhari, has recently posted a video on his official Twitter page. In the video, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu buhari was seen coming down from a plane as he arrived in Lagos State shortly after the APC Presidential campaign in Bauchi State. The video has attracted the likes and comments if over a thousand fans in just a few minutes of publication.

Bashir Ahmad also accompanied the video with a write up as he said, “After leading the APC presidential and gubernatorial campaign rally in Bauchi, President Muhammadu buhari has arrived in Lagos on a two-day working visit. In Lagos, the President will be commissioning some landmark projects.”

Many people who saw this were amazed as they reacted vigorously to what they saw, while others gave their thoughts and opinions on what they saw.

