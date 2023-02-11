Video: “Politics Is Our Game; I Have Been In It For The Last 30 Years” – Kwankwanso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an interview with Sen. Rabiu Kwankwanso that was broadcast on Channels Television, the interviewer stated: “This is two weeks before the election.” What do you think? “Politics is our game; I’ve been in it for the last 30 years,” he responded. I served as the House of Representatives’ deputy speaker.

I ran for office 18 times, won 15 of them, lost the other two, and won one while serving as governor of Kansas. One was held in Lagos during the APC’s presidential primary, while the third was, of course, held in Port Harcourt. Since this is how we live, we are accustomed to it and will keep doing it as long as we are alive.

In order to win this game and save this nation, we must go to whatever lengths. Since I’ve been working for the past 30 years, today is just like any other day in my opinion. We are thrilled that we have a program every day.

The interviewer added that he was eager to watch Kwankwanso’s supporters cast their ballots for him on election day. observing how he has failed in three significant cities Kano, Port Harcourt, and Lagos In Nigeria, these places host some of the most important elections, therefore I’m hoping you can change that in the next two weeks. But from your perspective, does the contest appear to be won? Do you believe you can prevail?

“Of course, you see, when I joined, there was practically nothing in NNPP,” Kwankwanso retorted. But once I joined it, the party’s registration numbers skyrocketed. Of course, we are the first party to submit both soft and hard copies of our list of registered voters to INEC.

All throughout, we were successful in obtaining respectable applicants. Out of 109 senators, 108 are present. Out of the 28 governors, we have 28. Throughout the nation, there are members of the House of Representatives and state Houses of Assembly. He was also asked by the interviewer. Do you have any sway in this race? He replied, “I am a force in the race,” in response.

This article is according to Channels Television. Dear esteemed readers what are your opinions concerning this?

This is the link to the video

Ihuoma244 (

)