Video: Peter Obi’s Supporters Attacked And Injured Why Trying To Get Into Their Campaign Venue

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi is currently in Lagos state as he will hold his presidential campaign in Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos State. But a lot of casualties have been recorded at the venue already.

According to the video that was shared by Channels Television on their verified Facebook Page, Many supporters of Labour Party and it’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has received several attacks while some sustained degrees of injury.

According to the report by the source, An increasing number of suspected attacks on Labour Party supporters who are trying to make their way to the Tafawa Balewa Square. Machete cuts were seen on the body of some supporters. Also, varying objects were also used to attack others. Some medical personnel are currently at the Tafawa Belawa Square and are trying their best to treat the injured patients. But they have their hands full as they try to attend to them.

