Video- Peter Obi’s Consumption To Production Is The Biggest Scam – Daniel Bwala.

Ahead of the Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, a Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala, has posited and claimed that the ideology of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, “From Consumption To Production”, is the biggest scam.

While speaking exclusively on Channels Television, Daniel Bwala said that Atiku Abubakar will restructure Nigeria and that, his principal believes that 70% of the problems that Nigeria is facing can be resolved if Nigeria is restructured and that, the last 8 years in Nigeria under the current ruling party have been the worst time in Nigeria.

He went further to say that Peter Obi’s popular slogan, ” from Consumption to Production”, is the biggest scam because when you talk about that, you will have to define the how and secondly, you will have to tell the people that you have done it before and that you can do it again.

