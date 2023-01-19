VIDEO: Peter Obi Received By Mammoth Of Crowd On His Arrival For Labour Party Rally In Kaduna State

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

With the next general presidential election in Nigeria now barely 38 days away, the Labour Party took their presidential campaign rally to another level as the day is fast approaching and as such flagged off their Northern campaign yesterday in Kaduna.

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi alongside his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were live yesterday at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna to meet with the good people of the State on why they need to believe in their mandate.

In the process, Peter Obi while addressing the mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters shared with them some valid ideas on how to make the country great so much more that every Nigerian will be proud to be a Nigerian anywhere anytime.

Upon Peter Obi’s arrival at the campaign ground, he was given an heroic welcome as those already in attendance waiting for him were heard chanting his name to show how pleased they were to have him in their midst.

The rally as held yesterday was such an eventful occasion as promises were made to the electorates on what should be expected from them if voted into office come February 25th.

Click on the link below to watch the arrival of the former Governor of Anambra State at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna:

https://twitter.com/dazang/status/1615729889503596547?t=tqVvLhyJzXL_VQJ-y6imSA&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)