Video- “Peter Obi Is The Candidate Of Nigerians”; Emeka Diwe Says.

Chief Emeka Diwe, who happens to be the President of the Association of Igbo Town Union has made a bold statement by saying that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, is the candidate of Nigerians.

Emeka Diwe was asked how ready he thinks the southeast is for next Saturday’s election when it comes to the issues of IPOB, Monday sit at home and the rest.

Emeka Diwe said that the elections will hold that they are to dowse the anxiety about the election.

When asked about the making rounds that his party has endorsed Peter Obi or if it’s just the party hierarchy.

He said that they don’t need to endorse Peter Obi because they already know him and that they allowed Peter Obi to peruse all Nooks and Crannies of Nigeria so that, he will not be seen as a tribal candidate and that they have seen that the whole country have endorsed him.

Speaking Further, he said that, “Peter Obi Is The Candidate Of Nigerians”.

