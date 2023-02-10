This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

VIDEO: People Spotted Chanting Peter Obi’s Name While Oshiomole Went To Campaign For APC In Benin

The 2023 general presidential election in Nigeria is now barely 15 days away and every party and candidate are doing all possible best to keep canvassing votes from the electorates as the D-Day keeps getting more closer.

As a way to get the electioneering campaign process more solidified, some of the political parties stakeholders and bigwigs are also taking the advantage to preach the good gospel of their respective candidates to the people of their States, whom they believed they are very much closer to and as such be easy to persuade in buying the idea of their candidate.

This was the case for former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole who yesterday went to Ring road Benin City to campaign for the ruling party All Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the general election.

However, things were not as expected for the former Edo State Governor who was vehemently rejected by some people of the State alongside his campaign team.

Adams Oshiomole in the viral video was chased away with his campaign team with these people seen shouting the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi’s name as well as holding his banners thereby denied him from speaking to them.

As such, Adams Oshiomole who came with a branded car with his picture and that of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu went away from the spot alongside his campaign team as they were denied to hold the campaign at that spot.

Click on the link below to watch the short and viral video that captured the scenario as seen online:

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

#VIDEO #People #Spotted #Chanting #Peter #Obis #Oshiomole #Campaign #APC #BeninVIDEO: People Spotted Chanting Peter Obi’s Name While Oshiomole Went To Campaign For APC In Benin Publish on 2023-02-10 14:07:06