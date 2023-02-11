VIDEO: People Seen Chanting Peter Obi’s Name During APC Rally Cordinated By Adams Oshiomole In Benin

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The next general presidential election in the country is now barely 15 days away and every political party and candidate are trying to put finishing touches to their electioneering campaign process.

In this regard, some party stakeholders are also taking it up as a responsibility to canvass for votes from the electorates by marketing their candidate to the masses.

This was the case yesterday for former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomole who went to a market in Benin City Edo State to present to the good people of the State the good gospel of the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, the situation was not as planned as there was apparently another campaign inside the APC campaign cordinated by Adams Oshiomole.

The larger percentage of people in attendance for the event were seen chanting the name of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi as well as holding his banners and as a result denied him from speaking to them, after which he went down from the stage where he was supposed to give his speech.

Adams Oshiomole then left the scene without addressing the people who looked like they are not ready to hear anything he has to say and as such left the spot with his campaign team.

