Video: People Seen Chanting Peter Obi’s Name During APC Rally Coordinate By Adams Oshiomole In Benin

Today, the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Now that the next presidential election is approaching, all political parties and candidates are running their last-minute election campaigns.

As a result, some stakeholders in the party see it as their duty to sell their candidates to the public and get the voters’ votes.

Adams Oshiomole went to Edo State Market in Benin City yesterday to share the good news about the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

However, it did not go as planned as it appeared to be another campaign within the APC campaign coordinated by Adams Oshiomole.

Most of those present at the event chanted the name of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and raised their banner, this made him not speak and then walked off the podium where he was supposed to speak.

Adams Oshiomole left the event without saying anything to those who seemed to want to hear him and left the event with his campaign team.



https://twitter.com/Princeujay/status/1623824504274272256?t=oTQvM3mrilyOHcT7XMy4Zw&s=19

