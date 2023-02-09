Video: “PDP Has Brought Us Shame” — Ayu Confesses At Kano Campaign Rally [VIDEO]

NEWS

Video: "PDP Has Brought Us Shame" — Ayu Confesses At Kano Campaign Rally

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said his party has brought Nigeria shame while speaking at the party’s campaign rally in Kano state.

The rally was held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in the state.

While speaking on the reasons the people of the state should not vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayu said: “PDP has brought us shame”,

