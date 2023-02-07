Video: Owan, Akoko-Edo bemoans 35 years of political marginalization

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The people of Owan and Akoko-Edo Local Government Areas of Edo state have bemoaned 35 years of political and infrastructural marginalisation that the councils have been subjected to by political actors in the State since 1999.

The stakeholders made this known under the aegis of Akoko-Edo and Owan Alliance after a meeting in Benin on Tuesday.

In a presss statement issued by the convener, Mr Sunny Ifijen and made available to newsmen, the alliance posited that given the two local government sense of belonging is never a privilege but a right.

The group challenged the Edo State government and other relevant authorities to show better committment to Akoko-Edo and Owan federal constituency.

The alliance noted that aside lack of government presence in the two council areas, they have also not enjoyed political relevancy in terms of political appointments and elective positions both at the State and Federal levels.

“it is sad to note that in 25 years, we only had eight years in Senate (Yisa Braimoh and Domingo Obende), while Etsako dominated the remaining years.

“No Governor, no Minister, no ambassador, no State party chairman of major political parties, no established tertiary institutions.

“For years, the Sasaro-Igarra-Ibillo road had been in bad shape and both state and federal government is doing nothing about it,” it stated.

It stressed that both sons and daughters of the councils, home and abroad have all expressed displeasure over this Multi-faceted marginalization in the past 35 years.

It appealed to the federal and state governments, religious and traditional leaders and other relevant stakeholders, to as a matter of urgency, accede to a special concessions for the plight Akoko-Edo and Owan people.

It noted that the alliance is dominated by non-Partisan stakeholders of Owan and Akoko-Edo extraction.

The statement was concluded with a call for the continual support of stakeholders such as Mr D. Dania, Engr. Ayo Olowojoba.

In attendance at the meeting were retired Permanent Secretaries, Directors, University dons, Business Tycoons, including: Mr Edal Freeman, Mr.Jerry Ozamaye Alegbe, Dr.Bayo Ekundayo, Hon. Omeiza Ogumah, Chief Oise Ofala, Mr Dayo Erimekena, among others.