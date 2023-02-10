Video: Ovia 2023: See Moment Ekosodin Community Happily Endorsed Dennis Idahosa [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was an ecstatic moment yesterday in Ekosodin, Oluku ward, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo state as the community unanimously endorsed Hon. Dennis Idahosa, member representing Ovia federal constituency who is seeking reelection.

Idahosa and other Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had stormed the community for campaign ahead of the February 25 and March 11 polls.

The Odionwere (Eldest Man/Community Head) Pa Samuel Aimufua passionately prayed for the success of Idahosa and others at the polls.

He said that the endorsement is hinged on the fact that far Idahosa gave the community a new secondary school after years without one and thus proving a conducive learning environment for their children.

He noted that before the lawmaker’s intervention, both primary pupils and the secondary school students receives lectures from the same classroom

Other candidates of the APC who were on the campaign train with Idahosa includes Edo South Senatorial Candidate, Hon. Valentine Asuen and Candidates for Ovia North East Constituency 1&2, Dumez Ugiagbe and Vincent Uwadia respectively.

The campaign team was led by Hon. Benson Edosomwan APC Vice Chairman, Edo South senatorial district and Hon. Oscar Aghedo, Chairman of the party in Ovia North East.

See Video;

See photos;

