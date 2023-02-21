Video: Ovia 2023: Rousing welcome for Dennis Idahosa in Iguobazuwa [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A massive crowd from all walks of life gave the member representing Ovia federal constituency, Hon. Dennis Idahosa a rousy welcome to Iguobazuwa Old market road, Iguobazuwa, Ovia south west local government area today to solidarise with the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate in what looks like a huge endorsement coming from the community in Saturday’s elections.

The turnout is described as a measure of the home support for the federal legislator whom according to the residents have brought massive development to the entire community and the federal constituency at large.

Dennis Idahosa’s developmental strides is seen by many as unprecedented with 90 projects to his credit, even as a first timer.

