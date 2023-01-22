Video: OVIA 2023: “Go And Win” — Edo Largest Christian Congregation Endorse Dennis Idahosa [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the largest Christian congregation in Edo, Christ Apostolic Church Of God Mission(CACGM) have thrown its weight behind the re-election bid of Honourable Dennis Idahosa, member representing Ovia Federal Constituency.

The General Superintendent, CACGM, Apostle Dr. Godpower Ogbonmwan said the endorsement became a necessary sequel to the inimitable feats of the Lawmaker, adding that he (Idahosa) has creditably performed in the last three and half years.

Speaking at the 49th annual convention of the church, Ogbonmwan said Idahosa would go far political and serve humanity.

The cleric who later prayed for the lawmaker, assured him of victory come February 25th

See more photos below;

