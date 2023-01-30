Video: Ovia 2023: Gale Of Endorsement As Dennis Idahosa Flag-off Campaign, Receives PDP, LP Decampees In Uhen, Okada [PHOTOS +VIDEOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It was gale of endorsement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Dennis Idahosa as community leaders and groups pledged their support towards his reelection.

Idahosa who officially flagged off his reelection bid on Monday, took his campaign tour to four locations in Ovia federal constituency to solicit support for the February 25 election.

The flagged off which was officially done in Uhen continued in Utese, Oba Ewuare II Camp settlement (Olaiya camp) and Okada main town.

A Community head (Odionwere) in Uhen, Pa David Omokaro, described Idahosa as a “True Liberator” who has surpassed their expectation of him.

“In a normal circumstance, you should be returned unopposed, however, we will mobilise support and vote massively for you because you have made us proud,” he said.

At Utese community where the candidate also received both PDP and Labour Party (LP) members into the APC, the people pledged to work for the victory of all APC candidates from presidential down to the House of Assembly.

The decampees were led by Micheal Onyenwe of the PDP and Stephen Onomo of the LP) said Idahosa have made the difference in the live of Ovia federal constituency.

In Oba Ewuare farm settlement (Olaiya Camp) it was not different as the people said they have decided to support the reelection bid of the lawmaker for the school he contructed for the people.

In Okada, home ground of one of his opponent, the Acting Odionwere, Pa Samson Idehen and other elders prayed for the success of Idahosa and other APC candidates.

Idehen said, “Dennis Idahosa is a promise keeper, hence Okada is happy with him. We blessed him in 2019, we are blessing him again,” he stated.

In the rally at Okada, APC witness influx of decampees from the PDP led by Alhaji Shehu Garba, seriki Hausa Community In Okada.

According to Garba, they are leaving the PDP because of failed leadership and the “wonder works” of Idahosa.

They have promised to mobilised themselves to deliver all APC candidates in the coming general election.

Idahosa while appreciating the people, promised to do more if reelected.

Others on the campaign train include the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial Candidate, Hon. Valentine Asuen, House of Assembly Candidates for Ovia North East 1 & 2, Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe and Hon. Vincent Uwadia, APC Chairman, Ovia North East, Hon. Oscar Aghedo, amongst others.

