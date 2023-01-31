Video: Ovia 2023: Dennis Idahosa, others Take Total Liberation Message To Ugbogun, Ofunwegbe, Iwu [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general elections draws near, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Member Representing Ovia federal constituency at the National Assembly has continued his campaign for his re-election bid.

The campaign train which includes the House of Assembly Candidates for Ovia north east constituency 1&2, Hon. Dumez Ugiagbe and Hon Vincent Uwadia, was led by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Ovia North East, Hon. Oscar Aghedo.

The campaign train stormed Ugbogun, Ofunwegbe and Iwu Communities of Okada East and Ofunwegbe ward.

The members and leaders of Ugbogun and Ofunwegbe both applauded Idahosa for his performance in the last three and half years and promised to appreciate him with their votes at the polls.

It was carnival like when the campaign train belted at Iwu community as residents asked the lawmaker not to campaign further in the community as his projects is doing the campaign, while asking him to do more when re-elected.

Earlier, Idahosa had told the various locations that he has been able to facilitate over 87 projects to the constituency.

He listed some of the projects to includes those located at Okada East and Ofunwegbe ward such as schools, Boreholes, solar streetlights amongst others.

He promised to attract more of federal government projects to the constituency when re-elected.

