Video: Ovia 2023: Dennis Idahosa gets Endorsement Of Salon Operators

Ahead of the general elections, Hon. Dennis Idahosa has secured the endorsement of Association of Saloon Operators (ASO) in Ovia federal constituency for his second term reelection bid scheduled for February 25.

The association made the declaration during an interaction with the lawmaker who represents the Ovia federal constituency in the National Assembly (NASS).

Chairman of the association, Rasaq Ambali, said their decision to pledge their support to the lawmaker was as a result of his people oriented projects and his leadership style.

In his words: “We identify with your developmental strides, programmes, and purposeful leadership.

“We members of ASO have unanimously agreed to endorse your candidacy, we will be with you throughout your campaign and we have resolve to vote APC come February 25, 2023.”

Idahosa while appreciating the association, challenged them to campaign for him as if they are the one standing election.

He promised not to relent in his quest to attracting more development to the constituency.