Video: Ovia 2023: Community Head, Others Dump PDP For APC In Edo [PHOTOS]

The Acting Odionwere (Community Head) of Iguokolor, Ora ward, Ovia South West Local Government of Edo State, Pa Sunday Owamagbe alongside hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Pa Sunday who spoke on behalf of other decampees said they decided to join the progressive family because of the giant strides of Hon. Dennis Idahosa in the last three and half years as member representing ovia federal constituency.

They promised to mobilize massive support for Idahosa and every other candidates of the APC.

Idahosa in his response, appreciated their decision to join and swell the progressive family more in Ora ward, and promised to attract more transformational projects for the good of the people of the constituency.

Earlier, EFA quarters in Udo town endorsed the lawmaker’s second term bid.

Speaking on behalf of the quater, the Youth chairman, Hon Egbon Kennedy, said the endorsement was as a result of his excellent performance.

Mr, Agbontaen Osakpamwan, Efa Edionhon youth chairman further said Denco as he is popularly called, has broken record in Udo for bringing the first asphalted road to the community and other project he has done in the community.

The Odionwere of Efa, Pa Okhiokpamwonyi Egbon while praying for the house of representative member, assured him that the entire quarter will canvass and vote for him, while assuring him of victory in the election.

