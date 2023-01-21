Video: Ovia 2023: Bike Riders Endorse Idahosa Re-election Bid [PHOTOS+VIDEO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the countdown to the 2023 general election begins, commercial motorcyclists under the auspices of Edo Bike Riders Association, Okada branch, have pledged their support for the reelection bid of the Dennis Idahosa, member representing Ovia Federal Constituency.

The endorsement was announced

in a meeting where they hosted the lawmaker in their secretariat in Okada Community.

The Chairman of the group, Mr. Evbuonwan Igbinedion who spoke addressed the gathering, said that they would mobilise human and material resources for the poll scheduld for February 25.

The meeting had in attendance executive members of different units of the association.

They attributed the reason for their support to the “Superlative Performance” of the lawmaker who has changed governance in the area.

The association noted that all they could do is to encourage him to do more by supporting his reelection.

“We are solidly, proudly and firmly standing with Hon. Dennis Idahosa, our hardworking lawmaker.

“This is why we are gathered here today to declare our support for his re-election.

“We therefore implore all okada riders to go out and vote massively for Denco come February 25.

“We are proud to associate with Hon. Dennis Idahosa who has done so much for his people,” he stated.

