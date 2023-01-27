Video: Our Database Under Attack by Foreign Hackers – INEC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised an alarm of the commission’s database being attacked by foreign hackers.

On Thursday, January 26, Yakubu revealed this during his speech at the 2022 National Conference of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents (NAJUC) in Abuja with the theme, ‘2023 General Elections; Judiciary and Sustainability of Nigeria’s Democracy.”

The INEC chairman who was represented by the deputy director of ICT, Dr Lawrence Bayode, stated the attacks are from different parts of the world and not just Nigeria.

He said;

“We were looking at the system yesterday and we were seeing that people were trying to come into the system from France but we also are putting some things in place. “You can’t build a house and you will not put a door, window or burglary; we have done our best to ensure that our system is secured.” Furthermore, the INEC official disclosed that the Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and the backend are well-secured to prevent any attack.

In addition, he concluded by stating that without the permanent voter cards (PVC) and accreditation as provided in Section 47(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 there would be no voting.