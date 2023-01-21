Video: Osun Governor, Adeleke Comes Under Attack For Listing Borehole Drilling As 100 Days’ Achievement

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has been criticised for the inclusion of drilling of boreholes across 332 wards of the state as part of his 100 days in office achievement.

Adeleke was berated by the Coalition of Civil Society under the auspice of The Osun Masterminds on Friday during their monthly ‘State of Affairs in Osun’ address held on Friday in Osogbo capital of Osun State.

The Executive Director of the group, Professor Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli described the planned drilling of boreholes as backward, primitive, and disrespectful to the citizens of the state who voted for him.

Oyedokun-Alli said: “We have also followed his recent announcement of certain government initiatives ahead of his 100 days in office. We must say that no matter the thought behind the announced initiative, sinking boreholes across the 332 Wards in Osun State is not a progressive step at this point in the history of the State.

”In trying to pursue a comprehensive water supply policy, the Governor is not supposed to take populist steps such as the sinking of boreholes at this time in history, but look more at water supply solutions that are more comprehensive and more relevant on the long term.”

He noted that there is a pending Ilesa water project and also abandoned mini-water scheme of the Oyinlola administration adding that there is also the abandoned mini-water projects of the Federal lawmakers that represented Osun between 2011 and 2015 which are comprehensive enough to provide more practical solutions to the water supply problems in the State.

Oyedokun added: “We advise that the Governor reviews his government’s decision in this regard and take more futuristic steps on issues of governance going forward, as the goal of government is supposed to be long-term security of the livelihoods of citizens and not short-term applause.”