VIDEO: Orji Uzor Kalu Reveals: I Told President George Bush Junior That He Wanted To Do A Third Term

Orji Uzor Kalu is the former governor of Abia State. He is also the chief whip of the Senate. He granted an interview to TVC NEWS where he spoke on topical issues affecting the nation.

Question:

Former President Obasanjo recently said that there was nothing like this. He actually stated that he would have secured a third term if he wanted it. How true is this, and then, many Nigerians will like to know if he is really unstoppable as a president?

No, he wasn’t capable of doing that; we were stronger than him. We waited for him, and the whole world, not only Africa, because he wanted to start the third term by being the third president of AU.

And this is why some of his colleagues in Ghana, in South Africa, and in one other country went to Tanzania to bring the president of Tanzania to be the AU president. That was the beginning, and I told President George W. Bush Jr. that he wanted to do a third term. And they were waiting for him.

