Video: Once again, Again INEC extends deadline for collection of PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has announced a further extension of the deadline for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards PVCs by one week.

INEC had earlier extended the deadline for the collection of PVCs to January 29, however, the new deadline is February 5. In a statement released today, the National Commissioner with the electoral umpire, Festus Okoye, said the move followed a meeting of INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

“Arising from reports from the various States and discussions with Resident Electoral Commissioners, the Commission has decided to further extend PVC collection in all its Local Government Offices nationwide by an additional one week. The ongoing collection of PVCs nationwide will therefore continue and end on 5th February 2023.

This is the second time the Commission is extending PVC collection nationwide and this will be the last extension of the exercise. The collection period has further been extended by an additional two hours and will start at 9 am and end at 5 pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.”the statement in part read