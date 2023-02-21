Video of the Mammoth Crowd that Welcomed Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State Today.

Following the APC 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s travel to Lagos State today, a video showing the large number of the ruling party’s supporters that gave him a warm reception into the state has been shared online.

Recall that the APC 2023 presidential campaign council had earlier on, announced that they will be holding their last presidential rally in Lagos State, where they will be speaking with their supporters on their plans for the country if they eventually win the forthcoming presidential election.

And so, following such political function, a video showing the mammoth crowd in Mushin and Oshodi areas of Lagos State welcoming Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his campaign team has been uploaded on the micro blogging platform, Twitter by Channels TV.

Also seen in the video are people praising Bola Ahmed Tinubu with different names.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

With the forthcoming presidential election already drawing close, what are your thoughts with regards to the possibility of Bola Ahmed Tinubu becoming the next president of Nigeria?

Let’s hear from you on the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Goodnewschi (via 50minds

News )

#Video #Mammoth #Crowd #Welcomed #Bola #Ahmed #Tinubu #Lagos #State #TodayVideo of the Mammoth Crowd that Welcomed Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State Today. Publish on 2023-02-21 16:30:16