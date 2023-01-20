Video Of Mammoth Crowd Waiting For Peter Obi Ahead Today’s Campaign Rally In Jos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi is billed to hold his campaign rally in Jos later today ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi as well as other major presidential candidates have been touring around the country and soliciting for votes.

Mr Peter Obi, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party are all considered to be strong contenders for the position of the president in next month’s presidential election.

It would be noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission scheduled the 2023 presidential election to hold on 25th February 2023.

Ahead of today’s Labour party presidential campaign rally in Jos, a video of Mammoth Crowd taking over the town is being shared on social media.

The crowd could be seen walking around the center city before the arrival of Mr Peter Obi.

