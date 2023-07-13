NEWS

Video of Buhari strolling in his Hometown with 2 Escorts weeks after Aso Rock Exit

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media assistant to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has posted a video showcasing his principal taking a leisurely walk in Katsina State accompanied by a small group of security operatives.

The residents of Daura were taken by surprise as they witnessed a remarkable sight. A video surfaced of the former President Muhammadu Buhari strolling in his hometown, Daura, on Wednesday evening. Bashir Ahmad, in a social media post, described him as a leader completely at peace with his people.

After completing his tenure at the State House Abuja, the former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, recently returned from a trip abroad. Reports indicate that he traveled to the United Kingdom for a medical appointment. Since returning to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, various dignitaries and politicians have paid him visits.

In an earlier statement, Muhammadu Buhari expressed his intention to retire to agriculture and likely devote his attention to his farm in Daura, Katsina State, following the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s new president a few weeks ago.

