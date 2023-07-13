Video of Buhari strolling in his Hometown with 2 Escorts weeks after Aso Rock Exit

Bashir Ahmad, a digital media assistant to the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has posted a video showcasing his principal taking a leisurely walk in Katsina State accompanied by a small group of security operatives.

The residents of Daura were taken by surprise as they witnessed a remarkable sight. A video surfaced of the former President Muhammadu Buhari strolling in his hometown, Daura, on Wednesday evening. Bashir Ahmad, in a social media post, described him as a leader completely at peace with his people.

After completing his tenure at the State House Abuja, the former Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, recently returned from a trip abroad. Reports indicate that he traveled to the United Kingdom for a medical appointment. Since returning to his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, various dignitaries and politicians have paid him visits.

In an earlier statement, Muhammadu Buhari expressed his intention to retire to agriculture and likely devote his attention to his farm in Daura, Katsina State, following the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s new president a few weeks ago.

Click on the link below and watch the video

The street of Daura couldn't believe it. A video of former President Muhammadu Buhari taking a stroll on Wednesday evening in his hometown, Daura. A leader at absolute peace with his people. pic.twitter.com/D1UeOBAXUX — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 12, 2023

Dear valued readers, we greatly value your opinions and perspectives on this matter. We invite you to participate in the conversation by leaving your comments in the section below. Your insights contribute to a diverse and engaging discussion, fostering a better understanding of the topic. In addition, stay tuned to our platform for regular breaking news updates, ensuring you stay informed on the latest developments. We are immensely grateful for your engagement and eagerly await your valuable contributions.

Overdose_gist (

)