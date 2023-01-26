Video: Obasanjo, Fayemi Visit Wike [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, visited the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Photos from the visit showed Wike welcoming Obasanjo and Fayemi upon arrival and later in his living room.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference in Port Harcourt.

