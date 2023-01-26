NEWS

Video: Obasanjo, Fayemi Visit Wike [PHOTOS]

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 46 mins ago
0 334 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, visited the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Photos from the visit showed Wike welcoming Obasanjo and Fayemi upon arrival and later in his living room.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference in Port Harcourt.

See more photos;

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 46 mins ago
0 334 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Sabotage: APC Should Encourage Tinubu To Say More Because There’s A Lot He’s Buckling Up – Sambo

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Those Threatening To Punish Me’ll Lose Election–Wike To Atiku, Ayu, DMO Issues Fresh 360bn Bond

17 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Afenifere Youths, Groups Target 5m Votes For Obi, PDP’s Umbrella Torn To Shreds—Akpabio

25 mins ago

Why Nobody In APC Wants To Say Anything About Tinubu’s Fitness -Naja’atu Mohammed Breaks Silence

40 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button