Video: No Govt. Can Solve All Nigeria’s Problems – Buhari

On Monday, January 31, 2023 President Muhammadu Buhari said, that his administration can not address all the challenges facing the country but that the problems are surmountable as successive governments build on the foundation already laid.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Buhari reminded lawyers that they owed the nation some responsibilities.

“I will say no one government in this country will be able to solve the problems of Nigeria but as we build on the processes laid by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place; we will build our dreams, take one or two things to concentrate on and move on. “We believe the outcome of this dialogue can be transmitted to us so that whatever resolutions are reached, whatever recommendations you make; that will become part of the document that we will prepare as we transit and handover to a new incoming government,”

Nigeria’s problems have been blamed on past governments since 1999.