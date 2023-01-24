Video: Nigerians React As Kassim Shettima Visits Ayodele Fayose [PHOTOS]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Vice Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress meets with the former Governor of Ekiti state, Chief Ayodele Fayose

Kassim Shettima made this known on his verified facebook page.

He wrote;

“I paid my brother, former Governor of Ekiti State, H.E. Ayodele Peter Fayose a visit.”

“The great Oshoko welcomed us with warmth and rare camaraderie. Thank you for your support and God bless you for hosting me and my team.”

Ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose is in the camp of Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike who have had running battles with the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Just recently, PDP national headquarters suspended members loyal to Governor Fayose and dissolved the state executives.

See some reactions: