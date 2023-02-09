Video: Nigerians hold morning devotion at ATM stand amidst new naira scarcity [Watch]

Nigerians have reacted in various ways to the scarcity, some ingenuous while others downright violent.

In the video making the rounds, a man could be seen holding a Bible and leading the praise and worship.

Disgruntled Nigerians hold their morning devotion in queue while waiting their turns at the ATM.

Following the introduction of the new note and the former deadline imposed on the old, a scarcity of the new currency has hit hard as banks witness staggering number of customers waiting to make withdrawals.

Some Nigerians who had queued up at the ATM at the wee hours of the morning decided to hold their devotion while waiting.

