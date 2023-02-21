Video: Nigeria is far much better than how Buhari government met it in 2015 – Lai Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says Nigeria is better than where it was in 2015 when President Buhari took over as President. Mohammed stated this when he appeared on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) on Monday, February 20.

While speaking during the program, Lai Mohammed said the Buhari-led government has met the expectations of Nigerians. The minister said the attempts to de-market the government were the handwork of die-hard naysayers and a very vocal minority.

He stated that one of the many achievements of the Buhari-led government is the reclaiming of the 27 local governments that were under the control of Boko Haram members in 2015. He recalled that in 2015, Nigeria was the number one importer of rice from Thailand but with the administration’s policies and programs on agriculture, the country is self-sufficient in the staple and food in general.

Mohammed further stated that under the administration’s social intervention programs, 10 million pupils were being fed daily while two million households were benefitting from Conditional Cash Transfers among others.

“We completed the Lagos-Ibadan expressway as well as the second Niger bridge, which was a mirage for more than three decades. Also for more than three decades, Nigerians did not know what it means to travel by train until the Buhari government came to power” he said.