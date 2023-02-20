Video: Naira Scarcity: Watch Moment Man swaps N300 detergent for food [VIDEO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amidst the scarcity of both new naira notes and now the widespread rejection of the old notes Nigerians have adopted the ancient trade by barter to survive.

This recently played out in a viral video now making rounds on social media, where a man approached a food vendor with three sachets of laundry detergent.

In the video, the food vendor who spoke the Yoruba language said smiling:

“He came here with three detergents for food, the detergent is worth N300 for food of N200″

See Video below;