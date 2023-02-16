Video: Naira Scarcity: President Buhari extends N200 notes validity by 60 days







On Thursday, February 16, 2023, the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, declared in a national address that the old N200 notes would remain valid for an additional 60 days.

This comes amidst the scarcity of Naira notes both the old and new notes that have rendered the economy in chaos.

In the address to the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari stated that the N200 notes will be released and allowed to remain a legal tender for 60 days to ease scarcity.