Video: Naira Crunch: “I’m Suffering, My Family Could Not Cook” — Orji Uzor Kalu Laments

Senator Orji Kalu on Monday lamented the scarcity of the naira owing to the currency redesign. He claims his family could not get enough money to cook recently.

“You can see the policy is right but I don’t keep money in my house. I am suffering,” he said during his appearance on Channels Television’s election programme The 2023 Verdict
“The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually roaming around and we feed over 250 people every day.”

