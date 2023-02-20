This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Video: Naira Crisis: "The Government Knows The Criminals; They Are Part Of t

Them” — Ezekwesili

The economic policy expert claims that instead of concentrating on fiscal and monetary policy, the federal government is utilizing the apex bank to target political “criminals it knows”

The 2023 Verdict, a special election program on Channels Television, was where Ezekwesili made her position known on Sunday.

She analyzed the contentious CBN instruction that was said to combat vote-buying and illegally stored funds, arguing that it was vital for the central bank to consider “what are we solving for?”

She argues that making a suitable transition plan is essential if one wants to address the issue of less cash being used as a form of exchange in “our culture.”

“But there’s a second thing that we seem to be solving for which has now taken ascendancy over the monetary policy.

To address the issue of criminality in our political system, she said, we are using the central bank.

It is a goal, but should the central bank be pushed to achieve it? There’s something wrong with that because what happened was caused by criminals you know; the government is involved with the criminals.

It would obtain them if it desired to do so in an open and honest manner. The citizenry, the underprivileged women in the market, and those who are already trying to make ends meet due to the criminality of our politicians have essentially been put out of sorts by this.

This is the link to the video

Content created and supplied by: Ihuoma244

News )

