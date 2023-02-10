NEWS

Video: NAFDAC declares state of emergency on skin bleaching

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Excessive fasting can damage the kidney – NAFDAC warns

NAFDAC has declared that the prevalent use of skin-bleaching creams in Nigeria has become a national health emergency.

Mojisola Adeyeye, the director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, made the declaration at the Media Sensitization Workshop on the dangers of bleaching Creams and Regulatory Controls, held in Kano on Thursday, 9th of February.

According to her,

“The World Health Organization study in 2018 revealed that the use of skin bleaching cream is prevalent amongst 77 percent of Nigerian women, which is the highest in Africa compared to 59 percent in Togo, 35 percent in South Africa and 27 percent in Senegal.

These scary statistics have shown that the menace of bleaching creams in Nigeria has become a national health emergency that requires a multi-faceted regulatory approach.
Part of the approach is consultative and sensitization meetings like this. Another is a heightened raid on the cream outlets.”

Previous articleMoment several packs of condoms fell off pastor’s pocket at ATM stand [Video]

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 24 hours ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Insecurity may jeopardize the 2023 general elections – Martin Onovo.

8 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts to the Attack on his Labour Party supporters in Lagos state.

9 mins ago

Reactions Trail Obi’s Remarks As He Shares Pictures Of His Visit To Alaba International Market

16 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s Supporters Are Allegedly Attacked By Thugs On Their Way To Lagos Rally

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button