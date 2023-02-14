Video: My husband will offer 60% affirmation to women – Titi Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs Titi Abubakar, Wife of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) says her husband would implement the much debated 60 per cent affirmative action for women if voted into power.

Abubakar made this known while addressing women groups at town hall meeting held in Calabar on Monday prior to the commencement of the presidential campaign rally .

She said Atiku Abubakar was contesting to be the president of Nigeria to bring socioeconomic development to the citizens and bailed the nation out of its present economic predicaments.

She said if elected her husband would introduce a micro credit schemes for women and youths to as the administration would inject 10 million dollars into empowerment programmes.

“During his time as the vice president i piloted the Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF) and we provided scholarship to indigent students and skill acquisition training interested Nigerians” She said.

“Today the initiative had metamorphosed into a National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and if the opportunity offers itself again we would consolidate on the earlier gains so far recorded”

While calling on the women to vote for PDP on Feb. 25, general elections she promised provide scholarship to 50 Cross River students who performed well in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, examination JAMB.

Mrs Abubakar used the occassion to receive hundreds of women who defected from the All Progressives Congress APC to the ruling PDP.

Mrs Stalla Effah-Attoe said Cross River is a PDP state, adding that they had never voted any other party a side the PDP.

She explained that the state governor Ben Ayade wins elections twice. under the platform of the PDP,saying similar scenario would repeat itself in the 2023 elections.

On her part Mrs Obioma Imoke, wife of the former governor of Cross River Sen Liyel Imoke called on the women to massively vote for the PDP,stressing your voter cards are your weapons.

She noted that when Atiku was heading the Nigeria’s economic team under president Olusegun Obasanjo he facilitated the arrival of mobile tele phones to Nigeria .

This has demonstrated his capacity to lead so, women should vote for performance and not mediocrity.