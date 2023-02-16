Video: My conversation with Nedu on alleged threesome with Ashmusy and Dino Melaye – Nons Miraj ‘Ada Jesus’ spills [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Skit maker Chinonso Ukah, a.k.a Nons Miraj (Ada Jesus) was recently a guest on Media personality, Chude Jideonwo’s talk show #WithChude and she had a lot to share.

The Skitmaker opened up about her journey into the Entertainment industry, how things were far from rosy at the beginning and touched on talk show host, Nedu’s hotel trend.

Remember, Nedu recently revealed how he walked in on two famous female celebrities sleeping with his wealthy friend at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

GISTLOVER had reacted to media personality, Nedu’s revelation on how some female celebs hook up with rich men for money and promised to reveal some of them.

GISTLOVER had instigated tension after he/she shared a photo collage of Politician Dino Melaye, Skitmy Ashmusy and Nons Miraj while hinting at their hidden escapades.

The trio, however, had all come out to deny the allegations levelled against them.

Ada Jesus, speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, disclosed the feedback she received from Nedu regarding the issue.

According to her, Nedu advised her to ignore the rumors but instead create contents from the trend that will fetch her money In return.

While speaking about the issue of sex for roles in the entertainment industry, Nons Miraj narrated that there was a time a producer asked her to sleep with him before she could feature in his movie. She, however, turned down his request.

The Skitmaker also recounted a year she was paid N30,000 after she featured in a movie.