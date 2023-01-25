Video: My best bet would have been Kwankwaso, after dumping Tinubu for Atiku – Najatu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A prominent Kano politician, Najatu Muhammad, says her best bet would have been Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), after dumping Bola Tinubu, the ruling presidential candidate of the APC, for Atiku Abubakar, the ruling presidential candidate of the PDP. Naija reports that she opened up about these details in an interview with Trust TV.

When she was told by the interviewer that a lot of northerners said that Atiku is not an option for them, Naja’atu said that, her best bet would have been the the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso but, he is not for a reason.

She said, “My best bet would have been Kwankwaso but, he is not because of a reason, which is time. We do not have the luxury of time. It is not about illness. Everybody above 50 is ill. Everybody including me, it’s part of nature. But, what I am against is not having mental capacity.”

When she was confronted about supporting Kwankwaso again, she said, “No, no, no, no. We don’t have the time. This is the truth.”

