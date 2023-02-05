Video: Moments Mammoth Crowd Of Little Children Received Peter Obi From The Airport

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than 20 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will succeed President Muhammadu in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Mr Peter Obi continues to engage people ahead of the election.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state governor is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election which has been scheduled to hold on 25th February, a Mammoth Crowd of little children were spotted at the airport as they welcome Mr Peter Obi.

The Kids could be heard in a viral video chanting Mr Peter Obi’s Name and singing solidarity songs for him.

