Video: Moments Adams Oshiomhole Was Prevented From Speaking On Behalf Of Asiwaju Tinubu

The former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, was unable to speak on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu, which caused drama at a gathering that the Nigerian Labor Union planned.

It may be noted that Asiwaju Tinubu is one of the front-runners in the upcoming 2023 presidential election, which is slated to take place on February 25, 2023.

When it was time for the former NLC president to speak, the audience objected as soon as he said he would be speaking on behalf of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Asiwaju Tinubu was unable to attend because, as Adams Oshiomhole already said, he had to travel to Ibadan for a significant function.

According to Oshiomhole, “I told you before that Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, was scheduled to be here, but I also showed you a program that was made years ago that stated he was due to be in Ibadan, Oyo state, today. I was asked to deliver his message, he said.”

Before Oshiomhole indicated he would be speaking for himself as the previous NLC president, the audience began to yell “no” as he was speaking.

I’ll speak my own as the past president of the Nigeria Labour Congress if you don’t want to hear his message, he remarked.

