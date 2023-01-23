Video: Moment Traffic Offender Scares Off Two LASTMA Officers On BRT Lane [VIDEO]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video showing the moment two officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency were almost knocked down by a driver they planned to arrest has made the rounds on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was to be arrested for driving on the lane dedicated to Bus Rapid Transit BRT.

The erring driver instead of stopping his car, drove like he was about to hit the LASMA officers.

They had no choice but to run for their lives.

