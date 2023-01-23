NEWS

Video: Moment Traffic Offender Scares Off Two LASTMA Officers On BRT Lane [VIDEO]

Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 12 hours ago
0 354 Less than a minute

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A video showing the moment two officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency were almost knocked down by a driver they planned to arrest has made the rounds on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was to be arrested for driving on the lane dedicated to Bus Rapid Transit BRT.

The erring driver instead of stopping his car, drove like he was about to hit the LASMA officers.

They had no choice but to run for their lives.

Watch the video below

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Reporter Reporter Send an email 12 hours ago
0 354 Less than a minute
Photo of Reporter

Reporter

Related Articles

Tinubu’s Past Records Have Shown That He Is Fit To Be The Next Nigerian President—Rotimi Akeredolu

31 mins ago

As The Glory Of All Lands, Bayelsa State Didn’t Disappoint, I Commed The Zeal- Atiku Abubakar

47 mins ago

“Tinubu Has Not Jumped Any Political Ship Like Peter Obi And Atiku Abubakar” – Tinubu’s Side Claims

55 mins ago

Reactions As Peter Obi’s supporters Ride Camel To Rally Ground In The North

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button