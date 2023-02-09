Video: Moment Peter Obi Was Announced At PFN Summit In Bayelsa

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two weeks from now, it will interest you to note that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has continued his political campaign by visiting almost all the states of the country including major stakeholders. His popularity has continued to soar unprecedentedly. Many are beginning to wonder if Peter is the third force that will bench the APC and PDP.

According to information sourced from Daily Trust and other credible sources, it was gathered that Peter Obi was in Bayelsa State to attend the ongoing Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria Summit for 2023. In the course of the summit, Peter Obi was privileged to meet top senior men of God in Nigeria. During the summit, it will interest you to note that when Peter was mentioned in the building, heavy excitement and applause were coming from all directions as the participants were excited to see him.

It should be recalled that before the campaign started one of INEC’s rules was that politicians should not be allowed to campaign in religious gatherings. Do you think that Peter Obi will be penalized by INEC for attending the PFN summit in Bayelsa because it seems like an indirect way of campaigning in religious gatherings? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

