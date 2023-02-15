Video: Moment Massive Crowd Trooped Into A Port Harcourt Stadium For Tinubu’s Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the APC had his presidential campaign rally in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State where he was welcomed by a large crowd of supporters.

In a video trending on social media, the supporters were seen trooping into the Elekahia stadium in Port Harcourt holding posters of the APC candidates as they they await his arrival.

Rivers state is one of the states in Nigeria that any presidential candidate that wants to win an election should take seriously. Although the state has been a predominantly PDP state in the last few years, the fall out between the state governor and the candidate of the PDP could be an opportunity for other candidates in other parties. Recently there’s been talks that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike is supporting the APC candidate but so far, Wike has not said anything to that effect. However, from the video shared above, it is obvious that Tinubu has lots of supporters in Rivers state.

Credit: The Nation newspaper

